Greece: Sparta- The Battle of Thermopylae- Lesson Plan

contains and guiding questions - video and guiding questions along with link for video

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Thermopylae-1-.doc
  • video-300-last-stand.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 25, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

doc, 47 KB

Thermopylae-1-

Lesson Plan

docx, 13 KB

video-300-last-stand

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades