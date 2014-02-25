Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 1732 times
Hermes, winged messenger of the gods, guides us through the tale of King Midas - the king with the golden touch.
But his story begins with Dionysus, the god of wine, someone who likes to 'let himself go&'...
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 1732 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Feb 25, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
BBCSchoolRadio
A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens
Download this abridgement of 'A Christmas Carol' by Charles Dickens - told in 9 x 15 minute audio episodes. Each episode is available as a transcri...
- (8)
- FREE
BBCSchoolRadio
Viking Sagas
Video animations from the BBC of some of the best-known Viking Sagas, told in a light-hearted but faithful style. Download the Teacher's Notes, the...
- (9)
- FREE
BBCSchoolRadio
Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson
Robert Louis Stevenson's classic novel of pirates and adventure is brought to life in ten short animated video episodes. Each of the episodes is ac...
- (2)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
leighbee23
Roman Villa
Roman villa lessons lesson one-Introduction to Roman Villa and key features Then a long term task pupils design a Roman estate agent booklet by bei...
- (35)
- $2.82
TES PICKS
MrCMaths
History timeline for display - easily adapted
Goes from the dinosaurs through key periods of history to the present day. Use MS Word to adapt it. I have added the Stone, Bronze, Iron and Middle...
- (118)
- $5.49
TES PICKS
dave_orritt
Roman Shields
Powerpoint showing several photos of Roman shields that I made leading into an activity where children design their own Roman shield based on certa...
- (29)
- $2.82
New resources
BUNDLE
KS2History
Year 3 / Year 4 English Planning Bundle
Looking for English planning for Y3 and Y4? This mega bundle contains 10 popular English planning units for Year 3 and 4 plus two seasonal extra un...
- 13 Resources
- $28.17
BUNDLE
KS2History
Romans History Lessons Bundle
A Bundle of 10 history lessons that make up a whole unit of work for Y3/4 on the topic 'Romans in Britain'. Each individual file includes a detaile...
- 9 Resources
- $14.09
BUNDLE
TheFutureTeacherFoundation
KS2 Mayan Civilization Resources: Creative Cross-Curricula Topic Pack Bonus Edition
SAVE 36% - Hours of engaging, cross-curricula learning for your class containing dozens of Mayan activities 7 separate lesson packs plus an assortm...
- 9 Resources
- $11.27
Updated resources
nationalarchives
A Medieval Mystery
Exploring a cartoon depicting the profoundly negative way in which Jews were viewed in 13th century England.
- (2)
- FREE
Teacher-of-Primary
The Romans in Britain
History Teaching Resources: The Romans in Britain. The Romans in Britain is a 10 slide Powerpoint lesson. History Teaching Resources: The Romans in...
- (0)
- $4.23
Teacher-of-Primary
The Roman Army (Powerpoint with Worksheets)
History Teaching Resources: The Roman Army. The Roman Army is a 14 slide Powerpoint lesson with accompanying worksheets. History Teaching Resources...
- (0)
- $5.63