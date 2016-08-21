Product Description

Gregor Mendel - The Father of Genetics - A Famous Scientist Reading - Disciplinary Literacy.



This no-prep resource is suitable for high school students as well as strong middle-school students. Tackle literacy and science by having your students read and answer questions from a scientific article. Questions include knowledge (direct from the paper), thinking, connecting and open-ended varieties. In the extension question section, I've also incorporated a video via a link as well as a QR code from which multiple questions are derived. The incorporation of these questions is optional (the resource is fully editable) but it does provide an excellent opportunity for students to utilize their devices.



No Prep, no formatting, no issues. Simply download, print (or upload to your class site) and you're all set.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



**This resource is fully editable for your convenience.**



This resource covers the following topics:

- Overview

- His Life

- Struggles

- What He Accomplished

- Law of Segregation & the Law of Independent Assortment

--> Mendel's Laws of Inheritance

- Controversy



The Problem You Face - Not having the time to properly teach scientific literacy (disciplinary literacy) or improve your students reading comprehension and analysis skills.



The Solution

This fully editable, NO PREP reading comprehension article is composed of relevant, applicable and engaging reading activities which can be used to:

• introduce your topic

• improve your students reading comprehension and scientific literacy skills

• improve your students analyse skills

• provide an extension activity to students who move at a faster pace

• provide extra credit to students in need

• measure your students literacy skills



Furthermore, this resource works very well as an emergency substitute plan as it will keep your students on task and focused while you are away.



This resource will take your students between 50-75 minutes to complete and includes some open-ended questions. An answer key is also included for your reference. The open-ended questions lead to extension projects and assignments which can be included or excluded based on your preference.