Start the lesson using the quotes and questions on the powerpoint. Read through the effective highlighting tips and emphasise the importance of only highlighting key words. Read about Gross National Happiness from the Observer article Students to read and effectively highlight the article then summarise the key points in 1/2 a page or less.

Created: Aug 1, 2013

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

