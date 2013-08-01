Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 73 times
Viewed 362 times
Start the lesson using the quotes and questions on the powerpoint. Read through the effective highlighting tips and emphasise the importance of only highlighting key words. Read about Gross National Happiness from the Observer article Students to read and effectively highlight the article then summarise the key points in 1/2 a page or less.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 73 times
Viewed 362 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .
Other resources by this author
auccl799
World Jigsaw
An activity which can be modified for all age groups. Provided is a publisher document which has 6 continents, to scale, chopped up and moved aroun...
- (12)
- FREE
auccl799
Continents and Seas
A Pirates of the Caribbean themed activity to map the continents, oceans and 3 seas. Students will need access to an atlas.
- (11)
- FREE
auccl799
Pacific Islands
Intro lesson for a mini unit on the Pacific Islands. Focuses on why they are called 'tropical' and how we can define world environments.
- (2)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
bbojangles
Development Dynamics - GCSE Geography 9-1 2016
A full scheme of work with fully resourced lessons to deliver Edexcel/ Pearson's new 2016 GCSE Geography B specification on Development Dynamics. C...
- 18 Resources
- $14.09
BUNDLE SALE
godwin86
Sociology of the Family (20 Lessons) WJEC / EDUQAS [ GCSE Sociology ] Families
Professionally designed for the new EDUQAS / WJEC Sociology GCSE specification (9-1) taught from September 2017. AQA equivalents are also available...
- 20 Resources
- 20% off$56.33$45.07
godwin86
Willmott & Young - Changes in Family Life - Sociology of Family - L9/20 WJEC EDUQAS GCSE Sociology
Professionally designed for the new EDUQAS / WJEC Sociology GCSE specification (9-1) taught from September 2017. AQA equivalents are also available...
- (0)
- $7.03
New resources
BUNDLE
bbojangles
Development Dynamics - GCSE Geography 9-1 2016
A full scheme of work with fully resourced lessons to deliver Edexcel/ Pearson's new 2016 GCSE Geography B specification on Development Dynamics. C...
- 18 Resources
- $14.09
TES PICKS
mccraea
Self Assessment Sheet
This is a self assessment sheet the students can fill in. They can do this after an assessment or any time during the year.
- (9)
- FREE
LivingEarthFoundation
Power Politics
The Power Politics project has created new development education materials working closely with schools in Aberdeenshire and Port Harcourt, Nigeria...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
BUNDLE SALE
godwin86
Sociology of the Family (20 Lessons) WJEC / EDUQAS [ GCSE Sociology ] Families
Professionally designed for the new EDUQAS / WJEC Sociology GCSE specification (9-1) taught from September 2017. AQA equivalents are also available...
- 20 Resources
- 20% off$56.33$45.07
godwin86
Willmott & Young - Changes in Family Life - Sociology of Family - L9/20 WJEC EDUQAS GCSE Sociology
Professionally designed for the new EDUQAS / WJEC Sociology GCSE specification (9-1) taught from September 2017. AQA equivalents are also available...
- (0)
- $7.03
godwin86
Global Inequality & Underdevelopment - Global Development - Revision Session ( AQA Sociology AS A2 )
The topic of this revision session is: 'Development, underdevelopment and global inequality'. It is designed for teachers using the new AQA Sociolo...
- (0)
- $4.23