This product is great for teaching students about groundhogs. There are 53 pages meant to be viewed on an interactive whiteboard. Students will learn about groundhogs too. Also, included are extra activities to help your students learn about groundhogs. This product includes real photos!



These interactive whiteboard pages include:

-Parts of a Groundhog (teeth, fur, tail, eyes, teeth, claws, whiskers, and ears)

- All About a Groundhog (what they are, other names for groundhogs, noises they make, how long they live, where they live, their homes, what they eat, do they hibernate, and groundhog predators)

-Groundhog Day (when is groundhog day, famous festival, famous groundhog, if he sees his shadow, if he does not see his shadow, prediction, prediction chart, what actually happened chart.

- A groundhog has reader.

- All About Groundhogs reader.

- 4 graphic organizers: Groundhogs Can Have Are, Groundhogs and Bears Venn Diagram, KWL Chart, and Groundhog Facts Map.



There are also extra activities included. They include:

- Flashcards with Words

- Flashcards with Boxes

- A groundhog has. Reader

- All About Groundhogs Reader

- Groundhog Burrow Paper Sized Poster

-Making a Burrow Worksheet

- Parts of a Groundhog Worksheet

- Parts of a Groundhog Matching

- Groundhog Day Writing Book

-All About Groundhogs Writing Book



How The Interactive Anchor Charts Work:

These anchor charts are meant to be viewed through your interactive whiteboard. Run the presentation as a slideshow, then fill in the charts with your students using the pen tool. This will help save space, time, and money. Plus they teach key concepts and are fun for students.



Special Note:

If you still want to hang the charts in the classroom no problem. After you have created the charts with your students you can print them.



Game Compatibility:

Thiese charts can be displayed on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard.



*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to view the PowerPoint.



