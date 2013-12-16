Free
Alkali Metals #8
In this video presentation from RSC Learn Chemistry we take a look at the reaction of sodium hydride and water - a way of generating hydrogen gas!
Created: Dec 16, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
