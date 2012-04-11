Free
4.85 customer reviews
Downloaded 2409 times
Viewed 4371 times
TES PICKS
Apologies for use of HARS, these are comparable with NC levels so 28=4a, 34=5a etc. Thanks to all of the generous folk who share resources, you have all been used in my lessons very gratefully, so don't be surprised if you see some familiar stuff here.
Free
4.85 customer reviews
Downloaded 2409 times
Viewed 4371 times
Other resources by this author
Cheeky_Teri
OCR A H020 Module 2 Biological Molecules Lessons and extra resources.
Year 12 OCR spec Biological molecules lessons from the properties of water, to enzyme activity. Powerpoints for teaching, activities and experiment...
- (0)
- $21.13
Cheeky_Teri
AQA B2 Organs of the digestive system
This activity was designed for a double lesson for the students to complete the table using independent study, the slides afterwards are to use to ...
- (10)
- FREE
TES PICKS
Cheeky_Teri
Growing microbes safely
Apologies for use of HARS, these are comparable with NC levels so 28=4a, 34=5a etc. Thanks to all of the generous folk who share resources, you hav...
- (5)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
alevelbioboss
STUDENT revision summaries A Level Biology AQA bundle
20 revision summaries
- 20 Resources
- $28.17
bjs23
Biology Paper 1 Revision Posters for Edexcel Combined Science 9-1 (from 2016)
16 Revision Posters for pupils to complete, covering the content found in the Edexcel Combined Science 9-1 (from 2016) Biology Paper 1 Exam. Poster...
- (0)
- $11.27
GJHeducation
Immobilised enzymes
An informative and engaging lesson (46 slides) that looks at the topic of immobilised enzymes and focusses on ensuring that students understand thi...
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Pyr8steve
Topic 6.3.2 The Specific Immune Response
Geared mostly towards the Edexcel Biology B A-level syllabus and questions refer to the Pearson A-level Biology B text book.
- (1)
- $2.82
nataliewilliamstutor
AQA (NEW 9-1) BIOLOGY / TRILIOGY: RAG - Red/Amber/Green assessment sheets
Assess students knowledge and understanding of the subject content for AQA Biology / Trilogy. Includes RAG sheets for: - 4.1 Cell Biology - 4.2 Org...
- (1)
- FREE
learningisawesomewithmrsalinas
Asexual and Sexual Reproduction graphic organizer for science
A graphic organizer of 3 columns and 6 rows with the columns labeled "Asexual" and "sexual" reproduction. Each row is labeled: ...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
cal-w11
NEW AQA Biology 4.1.1 Cell Structure Revision
A revision mat for the first Biology topic for the new AQA Biology specification (foundation). This revision mat includes, diagrams, exam questions...
- (0)
- FREE
BUNDLE
AIMacaulay
AQA Biology (Paper 1) A-Z topic quizzes
A bundle of A-Z topic quizzes for B1 Cell Biology, B2 Organisation, B3 Infection and B4 Bioenergetics. These revision quizzes are for the AQA Combi...
- 4 Resources
- $5.63
Littlemizzbarbie
Human Defence System - New AQA Biology GCSE
Lesson 3 for Infection and Response in new AQA Biology GCSE. LO: Describe the body’s first line defences. Explain how the immune system defends aga...
- (2)
- FREE