Growth Mindset Pennant Banner
Included in this product:
*27 full color, Growth Mindset themed banner pennants. 21 of the pennants feature growth mindset quotes and 6 have illustrations that represent growth mindset. Also included is a low color ink version of each pennant, for a total of 54 pennants. Low color ink version can also be printed in black and white on color paper for an even more ink efficient option.
Please note that this product contains the quotes from my Growth Mindset Posters and my Growth Mindset Coloring Pages
You can mix and match whichever ones you would like to use. Print them 1 or 2 to a page, cut out, laminate and staple to a ribbon to display in your classroom, on a bulletin board or in the hallway
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Growth Mindset Motivational Posters
- (3)
- $5.00
Expressions and Equations- 6th Grade Math Guided Notes and Activities Bundle
- (2)
- $34.00
Middle School Survival Kit- Everything you need to welcome your students
- (2)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
Easter : Emoji Selector Easter Edition
- (6)
- $3.52
Easter: Easter Bunny Cam -Behaviour Management
- (6)
- $4.23
Easter : Reward Jars-Behaviour Monitoring
- (6)
- $3.38
New resources
Christmas - Icicles Timers
- (3)
- $3.38
Double-sided drawing/writing worksheet
- (1)
- $7.04
Reflection sheet for behaviour change
- (1)
- $14.09
Updated resources
Complete IGCSE ICT 0417 teaching and learning resources / Grade 9-10 / Year 10-11
- 10 Resources
- $24.72
British Science Week : Space Timer
- (5)
- FREE
Easter: Easter Bunny Cam -Behaviour Management
- (6)
- $4.23