Growth Mindset Motivational Coloring Pages and Posters
Created in response to my popular Growth Mindset Posters , this set of 20 coloring pages is perfect to engage your students in cultivating a growth mindset. Students can color each of these pages with a positive growth mindset quote. Completed pages can be used to decorate the classroom or students can take and place in their binders, agendas or lockers.
Check out the preview to see ALL of the posters
Included in this project:
20 motivational growth mindset coloring pages and posters to print and have your students color to display in the classroom or in their notebooks. There are 9 landscape posters and 11 portrait posters. This set includes the black line versions of the 13 posters in my Growth Mindset Posters set as well as 7 new black line posters with new quotes. The new posters include mandalas that students can color.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
