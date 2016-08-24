Growth Mindset Foldable Flip Book
This flip book is an engaging and interactive way to introduce Growth Mindset vs. Fixed Mindset. It has space for students to reflect and set their own goals.
Included in this product:
2 Growth Mindset Flip Book Templates. Perfect for learning about growth vs. fixed mindsets and gives students a place to reflect and set their own goals.
Template A uses 3 sheets of paper, printed double sided. Template B contains the same information but uses 6 single sided sheets of paper.
Instructions and photo examples included!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
