I created this weekly planner to help my teacher friends manage their crazy busy schedules, focus on achieving results, and reinforce a growth mindset. This instant download includes the full academic year August 2017 to August 2018.
The Growth Mindset Planner borrows some of the best ideas and strategies from Stanford psychologist Carol Dweck, productivity expert David Allen, life coach Anthony Robbins, 7-Habits educator Stephen Covey, strategist Ivy Lee, and Pomodoro creator Francesco Cirillo. It's a clean, modern weekly planner designed with just the right balance of flexibility and structure.
Feedback on this Resource
"This is awesome! It is more than a planner and a great organizer...Very good product and practical." —Steve B.,Growth Mindset Planner customer
Weekly Layout- Get the Important Things Done
• Brain Dump- Get all of your ideas and tasks out of your head and capture them here.
• Look at your brain dump and determine the most important results or specific outcomes of the week.
• Write down a compelling reason why you are committed to achieving this result.
• Estimate the number of 30 minute action blocks that will be required to achieving this result.
• Schedule these action blocks throughout the week. Shade in shapes to identify 30 minute actions or tasks that are dedicated to achieving your weekly results.
Learn & Improve
At the end of each week, you’ll learn your work patterns and how to get greater results.
• Take the time to appreciate the things you’ve accomplished, big and small, before diving into what’s next. Recognize the things you did last week that you can be proud of. That pride turns into confidence, which snowballs into the week to come.
• Write down major lessons, meaningful quotes and things that inspire you. Make these lessons a part of your life.
• Record what didn’t happen, why it didn’t happen and what improvements you can make going forward.
Celebrate!
• When you don't take the time to celebrate your victories or the magical moments in life, you have a high probability of burning out. Celebrating your wins feels great and reinforces the behavior you want to show up when you face a new challenge.
• Track and measure your progress with an integrated Productivity Score scale.
Notes & Ideas Section
• Use this area for notes, ideas, reminders, communications, to dos, diagrams, or anything else.
Additional Included Planning Documents:
• Monthly Calendars
• Yearly Future Log
• Weekly Lesson Planner PDF
Instant PDF Download
