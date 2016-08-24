Growth Mindset Motivational Posters in Spanish

Looking for bright, uplifting posters to decorate your classroom with the purpose of encouraging your students to have a growth mindset and work for success? These posters are PERFECT for any grade classroom! These posters are the same as my English Growth Mindset Posters , but they are translated into SPANISH!

Included in this project:
13 Spanish motivational growth mindset posters to print and display in your classroom. There are 6 landscape posters and 7 portrait posters.

Created: Aug 24, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

