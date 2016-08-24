Growth Mindset Motivational Posters in Spanish
Looking for bright, uplifting posters to decorate your classroom with the purpose of encouraging your students to have a growth mindset and work for success? These posters are PERFECT for any grade classroom! These posters are the same as my English Growth Mindset Posters , but they are translated into SPANISH!
Included in this project:
13 Spanish motivational growth mindset posters to print and display in your classroom. There are 6 landscape posters and 7 portrait posters.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
katembee
Growth Mindset Motivational Posters
Growth Mindset Motivational Posters Looking for bright, uplifting posters to decorate your classroom with the purpose of encouraging your students ...
- (3)
- $5.00
katembee
Expressions and Equations- 6th Grade Math Guided Notes and Activities Bundle
Expressions and Equations- 6th Grade Math Guided Notes and Activities Bundle This bundle includes guided notes, practice activities, warm-up and ex...
- (2)
- $34.00
TES PICKS
katembee
Middle School Survival Kit- Everything you need to welcome your students
Included in this product: I’ve Got a Question Brainstorm Sheet I’ve Got a Question Checklist Q&A Recording Chart Important Information Workshee...
- (2)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
TeachElite
Easter : Emoji Selector Easter Edition
Easter: Emoji Selector Easter Edition Add a Easter touch to you lessons this Easter season with this Easter Edition of our Emoji Selector. If you l...
- (6)
- $3.52
TeachElite
Easter: Easter Bunny Cam -Behaviour Management
Easter: Easter Bunny Cam -Behaviour Management Do you have a class that needs reminding of good behaviour leads to rewards? Why not keep their beha...
- (6)
- $4.23
TeachElite
Easter : Reward Jars-Behaviour Monitoring
Easter : Reward Jars-Behaviour Monitoring This PowerPoint Contains five Easter reward jars to use with your pupils to positively reinforce good beh...
- (6)
- $3.38
New resources
TeachElite
Christmas - Icicles Timers
Christmas - Icicles Timers New purchasers get 90% off this resource. Enter code: 90November @ checkout! This is a really fun Christmas Icicle timer...
- (3)
- $3.38
robertdoxey
Double-sided drawing/writing worksheet
Ticks every box a teacher could want. This resource allows the learner or teacher to create whatever design or written work they choose. Easily edi...
- (1)
- $7.04
vchanin
Reflection sheet for behaviour change
I developed this resource as a way of a grown up reflecting with a young person about any unsafe behaviours they had been involved in. The ideas ar...
- (1)
- $14.09
Updated resources
BUNDLE
zsirajdin
Complete IGCSE ICT 0417 teaching and learning resources / Grade 9-10 / Year 10-11
Hi ICT teachers, I have created this resource bundle with teaching resources that will last for two academic years. You can view details of all of ...
- 10 Resources
- $24.72
TeachElite
British Science Week : Space Timer
In memory of Stephen Hawking (1942-2018) British Science Week : Space Timer We have decided to give away one of our space resources for free in mem...
- (5)
- FREE
TeachElite
Easter: Easter Bunny Cam -Behaviour Management
Easter: Easter Bunny Cam -Behaviour Management Do you have a class that needs reminding of good behaviour leads to rewards? Why not keep their beha...
- (6)
- $4.23