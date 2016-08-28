Growth Mindset Sticker Chart: This completely EDITABLE sticker chart is designed to celebrate your students’ achievements in a way that helps them focus on and value the process of learning.
★ Use Stickers, Markers, or a Pen to assess Goals, Standards or behaviors of your choice.
★ Clearly communicate progress to students and parents.
Help students develop a Growth Mindset
★ When students achieve a goal or standard, ask them to reflect on how they achieved this goal by selecting and coloring one of the Growth Mindset strategies that helped them the most.
Setup and editing tips are included. Includes color and black and white versions. Requires Microsoft PowerPoint. PC Required; not for use on Macs. Single user license. Not for commercial use.
Created: Aug 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
