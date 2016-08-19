This is a full pack of activities for using with Storytown Kindergarten Book 10 Come in the Barn. This pack includes:
Guided Reading resources
Sentence strips
Word grids
Word recognition strips
Sight word cards
Photo vocabulary cards
Literature Extensions
Story writing prompt
Story sequencing flow map
Home Connection
Cut, sort, and paste photos of animals that go in a barn and animals that do not go in a barn
