This unit is meant to be used with the book Who Was King Tut? By Roberta Edwards. It is part of a series of books published by Grosset & Dunlap, a division of Penguin Group Inc. The Scholastic book order club often has these books and that is a great way to get free books using your bonus points.
The students love these books as they are simple but filled with tons of information and fascinating facts about different people in past history and current.
We purchase enough copies so students are paired with literacy partners and can read the chapters and work on the activity pages together. Besides a page with comprehension questions for each chapter (and answer sheets), this unit includes additional optional pages: main idea/details, a matching activity, a true/false sheet, listing steps in a process, drawing a map, making a list, a 3-2-1 activity, and writing a message in hierglyphs. You can decide to use the main idea/detail paper for several chapters as you please since this sheet is an open ended one.
