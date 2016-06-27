This Gym-Hockey Word Wall Display has been uniquely developed as a valuable and attractive visual aid for teaching skill-based sport units in physical education. The entire display is designed to cover a large space like a gym wall or can be condensed to fit on and around a medium to large sized bulletin board. There are 26 sheets in all that make up this product.



The display board has a large “central piece banner” made up of 8 connecting 8 ½” by 11” sheets which includes the “Unit Title” and a subheading describing the “Key Terms”. The banner also includes some eye-catching graphics that go along with the unit sport or skill set. The display board also comes with 8 colorful key sport terms and 8 multi-color sport-related skill names. There are also 10 other small and medium-sized sport-related animated pictures that can really “dress up” your display!!!



Note: I have also included in the Zip file a JPG Image of the banner that can be used in a Poster Maker at your school or at a printing store such as Office Depot or Staples (See E - Display Board Central Piece- JPG File). This will allow you to print the banner without having to connect the sheets (Note: the quality of the graphics may not be as good with JPG)



The key words used in this display for “skills” and “game terms” are helpful as a reference for you as a teacher and can be highlighted during PE lessons. The banner, words and graphics are meant to be laminated and can be use for many, many years. Forget about your old “drab” hand made bulletin boards. This display board will be attention-grabbing and can be utilized as an effective teaching tool during your lessons.