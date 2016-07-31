Write the Room is a fun way to incorporate movement while students practice reading and writing!

SIX Write the Room sets featuring words from different habitats including: desert, mountain, ocean, rainforest, savannah, and tundra. *This resource was created with US spelling.



Habitat Write the Rooms are a great activity for literacy or science centers because it allows students a movement opportunity while practicing reading and writing with a science theme. Each Write the Room set has an "I Can" card, 12 picture word cards (graphic in color/border in line art), recording sheet, and answer sheet.



Words in each set:



desert

cactus

snake

gecko

camel

vulture

tortoise

jackrabbit

spider

scorpion

meerkat

dune



rainforest

toucan

sloth

lizard

chameleon

vine

monkey

leopard

gorilla

iguana

tiger

kapok tree



mountains

bear

moose

eagle

goat

beaver

raccoon

fox

elk

hummingbird

skunk

wolf



ocean

fish

dolphin

octopus

shark

starfish

lobster

sea turtle

crab

whale

seahorse

squid



savannah

elephant

lion

zebra

cheetah

hippo

crocodile

giraffe

rhino

antelope

ostrich

peacock



tundra

polar bear

arctic hare

caribou

arctic fox

lemming

walrus

snowy owl

husky

snow goose

harp seal

arctic tern



* There are also alternate one word cards for the Tundra set if fewer words is more appropriate for you students. (ex: instead of harp seal you may just want the seal card)



If you have found this to be a helpful resource, I would love for you to share with others. If you have any questions, please email ResourceRanch@gmail com



Happy Teaching!

Rhonda