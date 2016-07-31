Write the Room is a fun way to incorporate movement while students practice reading and writing!
SIX Write the Room sets featuring words from different habitats including: desert, mountain, ocean, rainforest, savannah, and tundra. *This resource was created with US spelling.
Habitat Write the Rooms are a great activity for literacy or science centers because it allows students a movement opportunity while practicing reading and writing with a science theme. Each Write the Room set has an "I Can" card, 12 picture word cards (graphic in color/border in line art), recording sheet, and answer sheet.
Words in each set:
desert
cactus
snake
gecko
camel
vulture
tortoise
jackrabbit
spider
scorpion
meerkat
dune
rainforest
toucan
sloth
lizard
chameleon
vine
monkey
leopard
gorilla
iguana
tiger
kapok tree
mountains
bear
moose
eagle
goat
beaver
raccoon
fox
elk
hummingbird
skunk
wolf
ocean
fish
dolphin
octopus
shark
starfish
lobster
sea turtle
crab
whale
seahorse
squid
savannah
elephant
lion
zebra
cheetah
hippo
crocodile
giraffe
rhino
antelope
ostrich
peacock
tundra
polar bear
arctic hare
caribou
arctic fox
lemming
walrus
snowy owl
husky
snow goose
harp seal
arctic tern
* There are also alternate one word cards for the Tundra set if fewer words is more appropriate for you students. (ex: instead of harp seal you may just want the seal card)
If you have found this to be a helpful resource, I would love for you to share with others. If you have any questions, please email ResourceRanch@gmail com
Happy Teaching!
Rhonda
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 31, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
"Catching Compliments" Baseball Themed Student Praise Resource
- (0)
- $3.00
"Swimming Through Addition" Addition Clip Cards to 20
- (0)
- $3.00
Place Value Task Cards Bundle
- (0)
- $12.00
Popular paid resources
Outdoor Learning Forest School Complete Set of Activities
- 8 Resources
- $7.04
Specialised cells lesson
- (0)
- $2.82
British Science Week 2018 KS1 Assembly
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Year 5 - Science (Plants)- Pollination, Fertilisation and Seed Dispersal
- (1)
- FREE
Year 6 Science Knowledge Organisers
- (1)
- FREE
Year 6 National Curriculum Science Passport
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Bundle
- 11 Resources
- $60.15
Visuals. 30 Images of Flowers for Inspiration
- (0)
- 10% off$2.82$2.54
Visuals. 30 Images of Fungi for Inspiration. ART
- (0)
- 10% off$2.82$2.54