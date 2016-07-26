What are Habits of Mind?



Habits of Mind are a set of thinking tools and strategies that are used by people who are found to behave intelligently. Asking the question, “What behaviors indicate a fast and effective thinker?” a man named Art Costa, set out on a quest to identify the characteristics of those who are good problem solvers. First developing a list of 12 attributes in 1991, the list has now grown to include 16 Habits of Mind. This list will continue to grow as more attributes are identified.



The strategies assist students in developing a critical stance to looking at their assignments and teach students that they can not only have the information, they can act on it and apply the knowledge in new ways. The purpose of Habits of Mind is to get students in the habit of behaving intelligently. To instill thinking patterns that will allow them to creatively and effectively solve problems both in and outside of the classroom that will lead to productive outcomes.



The Habits of Mind are powerful tools that students can actively use to continue the learning process. Students should be encouraged to use these thinking tools to help the student to think independently and critically and by encouraging them to employ Habits of Mind on a daily basis.

These graphic organizers in this package include a writing prompt, I can statements, and encourages the students to apply what they have learned and to make the learning of these skills personal to them.