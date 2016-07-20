This set of 10 fun handouts is great for students who are still confused when differentiating between half rests and whole rests.
It offers tricks to help remember which rests last for 2 beats, and which last for 4 beats. There are also a variety of activities that can be used across several grade levels. There is some drawing involved on a couple of the worksheets, but they will still look great if you don't have time to break-out the crayons. There are also a few math-related worksheets and a story to decode to incorporate reading.
The 10 Worksheets Include:
Mnemonics to remember which rest is which
Identification of rests
Greater Than, Less Than with rests
Tracing Rests
Drawing Rests on the staff
A story with rests to decode in order to read
This would also be a great packet for music substitutes, just copy a few pages front and back, and staple!
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
