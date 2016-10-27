This Halloween Fun clip art pack contains 50 high resolution images which are sure to make your resources stand out. Each image is provided as a 300 DPI transparent background PNG for layering in your resources. The following clip art are included:
*Colour Clip Art*
Balloon Black
Balloon Happy Halloween
Balloon Orange
Balloon Stripes
Bat
Candy Apple
Candy Corn with Lines
Candy Green and Purple
Candy Orange and Black
Candy Pink and Blue
Candy Purple and Blue
Chocolate Apple
Coffin
Eyeball
Gravestone Sideways
Gravestone
Happy Halloween Wooden Plaque
Haunted House
Jar Eyeballs
Moon Witch
Pumpkin
Toffee Apple
Trick or Treat Bag
Witch on Broom
Witch’s Hat
*Black and White Clip Art*
Balloon
Balloon Happy Halloween
Balloon Stripes
Bat
Candy Apple
Candy Corn with Lines
Candy
Coffin
Eyeball
Ghost Flying BOO!
Gravestone Sideways
Gravestone
Happy Halloween Wooden Plaque
Haunted House
Jar Eyeballs
Moon Witch
Pumpkin
Skeleton
Skeleton Face
Spider
Spider Web
Spider Web Transparent (PNG only)
Trick or Treat Bag
Witch on Broom
Witch’s Hat
*Your Download Includes*
25 colour high resolution PNG images. 300 DPI.
25 black and white high resolution PNG images. 300 DPI
Terms of Use
Please read my Terms of Use before downloading this clip art pack. You can download my most recent Terms of Use for free from my TES store. If you have any questions about acceptable use of my clip art, please send me a message through TES.
I hope you enjoy using my artwork as much as I did making it and I really look forward to seeing your resources! If you have any ideas for clip art that you would like to see me create, I’d love to hear from you so please feel free to send me a message with any suggestions you might have.
