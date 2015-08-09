It's here!! All 3 of my holiday themed activity packs have been compiled into 1 mega 175+ page bundle, just for YOU!
This bundle includes:
*Graphic organizers
-Graphing your favorite costume/Thanksgiving food/favorite Christmas carol
-"If I was a mummy/on the Mayflower/Santa Claus..."
-Designing your own Halloween/pilgrim costume/ornament
-2 time activities (hour and half hour)
AND MORE!
*Games/Activities
-Two math games (addition and subtraction)
-2 word searches
-2 mazes
-Prepositions activity
-Themed Bingo boards with playing cards
AND MORE!
*Recipes
-Witch's Brew
-Oreo (Eye) Balls
-Edible Turkeys
-Reindeer food
-Elf Cookies
*Projects
-Decorate your candy bag
-Decorate a witch's/pilgrim's hat/gingerbread kid
-Make a turkey/gingerbread house (just add candy!)
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 9, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Cross-curricular topics / Holidays and events
- English language arts / Creative writing
- English language arts / Research and essay skills
- Math
- Math for early childhood / Addition and subtraction
- Math for early childhood / Comparing, sorting and ordering
- Math for early childhood / Math games
- Math for early childhood / Numbers
- Whole school
- Whole school / Behavior and classroom management
