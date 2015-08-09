It's here!! All 3 of my holiday themed activity packs have been compiled into 1 mega 175+ page bundle, just for YOU!

This bundle includes:
*Graphic organizers
-Graphing your favorite costume/Thanksgiving food/favorite Christmas carol
-"If I was a mummy/on the Mayflower/Santa Claus..."
-Designing your own Halloween/pilgrim costume/ornament
-2 time activities (hour and half hour)
AND MORE!

*Games/Activities
-Two math games (addition and subtraction)
-2 word searches
-2 mazes
-Prepositions activity
-Themed Bingo boards with playing cards
AND MORE!

*Recipes
-Witch's Brew
-Oreo (Eye) Balls
-Edible Turkeys
-Reindeer food
-Elf Cookies

*Projects
-Decorate your candy bag
-Decorate a witch's/pilgrim's hat/gingerbread kid
-Make a turkey/gingerbread house (just add candy!)

$10.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • TES-ThanksgivingHalloweenChristmas-Activity-MEGA-PACK.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 9, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 15 MB

TES-ThanksgivingHalloweenChristmas-Activity-MEGA-PACK

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades