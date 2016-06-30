Looking to spook up your creative writing curriculum? This treat might do the trick. (I couldn't resist; if you are not offended by a terrible play on words, please read on!)



This project calls on students to write a narrative inspired by Halloween. Their narrative should depict a conflict that features supernatural characters, elements, etc. Students should achieve an eerie tone and include at least one allusion to Halloween’s history. Ultimately, the student's job is to put the reader in the midst of the action.



Typically, this activity spans 2 weeks of instruction time (including in-class drafting).



Included in this zip file are the following:



♦ A detailed, yet concise set of directions that are focused and flexible enough to accommodate your specific group of learners. Please click the PREVIEW icon below the thumbnail to view this.



♦ A thorough rubric aligned to the Common Core Standards and the 6+1 Trait Writing Model.



♦ Since this project calls on students to allude to aspects of Halloween's history, a handout to complement the viewing of The Real History of Halloween is included. YouTube links to this documentary are given, and additionally, you receive a corresponding key to the handout.



♦ A plot organizer (outline) is also included. It is divided by plot element (exposition, inciting incident, rising action, climax, falling action, and resolution), causing students to consider the plot's logical progression from the get-go.



♦ Three student samples, which could serve as exemplars for distribution, are also included. These samples are above-average submissions that are appropriate models for all students in a typical Creative Writing class.