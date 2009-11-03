Powerpoint presentation lesson plans and worksheet resources for year 13 Literature and Language unit focusing on Hamlet by William Shakespeare

  • act 2 scene 2.ppt
  • Act 3 Scene 3.ppt
  • Act 3 Scene 4.ppt
  • ACT 5 SCENE 1.ppt
  • Consider All Factors.ppt
  • end act 1 sc1 and 2.ppt
  • Get thee to a Nunnery’.ppt
  • Grices Maxims.ppt
  • hamlet.ppt
  • Hamlet Act 1 Scene 3.ppt
  • hamlet act 3.ppt
  • Hamlet Act 4 madness.ppt
  • Hamlet persuasion and act2sc1.ppt
  • Hamlet situational factors.ppt
  • mock review.ppt
  • mock review part 2!.ppt
  • modes of address.ppt
  • opening Hamlet.ppt
  • Presentation1.ppt
  • Talk in Life and Literature intro.ppt
  • Year 13 Mock Exam.ppt
  • The Closet Scene in Performance by Brenda Bruce.doc
  • bradley on polonius.doc

