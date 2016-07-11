This fun and well-designed worksheet is comprised for 10 different images where students will be responsible to identify those images and then choose one of three letters that makes the same beginning sound. Students will develop their phonemic awareness while following the theme of the topic.

RF.K.1, RF.K.1d, RF.K.2d, RF.1.2, RF.1.2c, RF.1.2d

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • HanukkahThemedBeginningSoundIdentificationWorksheetChanukah.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 11, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 1 MB

HanukkahThemedBeginningSoundIdentificationWorksheetChanukah

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades