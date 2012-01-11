Free
A lesson examining whether Jesus has talent! Pupils look at his miracles and judge them using the Britains got talent judges which are of different levels. You will need to do some simple magic tricks at the start of the lesson. Can be used at KS2 and KS3.
Created: Jan 11, 2012
Updated: Apr 14, 2012
Other resources by this author
rclifford12
The eightfold path
This lesson was designed for mixed abilty year 8 class. I bought in some insects from a exotic pet store that don't cost much for the pupils to sho...
- (47)
- FREE
rclifford12
The four noble truths
This was originally designed for a low abilty SEN group but may be suitable for KS2 looking at the four noble truths and reflecting on our own feel...
- (27)
- FREE
rclifford12
Racism/ sexism in Disney
A lesson origanally designed for year 8's looking at prejudice and discrimination but I have used it for different year groups who also enjoyed it....
- (25)
- FREE
