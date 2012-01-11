A lesson examining whether Jesus has talent! Pupils look at his miracles and judge them using the Britains got talent judges which are of different levels. You will need to do some simple magic tricks at the start of the lesson. Can be used at KS2 and KS3.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • jesus got talent worksheet.pub
  • jesus_got_talent_worksheet older version.pub

About this resource

Info

Created: Jan 11, 2012

Updated: Apr 14, 2012

Worksheet

pub, 145 KB

jesus got talent worksheet

Worksheet

pub, 950 KB

jesus_got_talent_worksheet older version

Report a problem

Categories & Grades