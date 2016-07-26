Detail based multiple choice quizzes, a test and crossword puzzles for the novel Hatchet by Gary Paulsen.



This is a bundle to two resources available separately;



Hatchet Quiz and Test Pack

Hatchet Crossword Puzzle Pack



HATCHET QUIZ AND TEST PACK



Detail based multiple choice quizzes and a test for the novel Hatchet by Gary Paulsen.



Each quiz has ten multiple choice questions and a four question short summary section.



The final quiz (test) has 20 multiple choice questions, a sequencing section, and a long answer question.



The quizzes are not single answer multiple choice questions. Some of them have more than one answer so they are bit more difficult than usual multiple choice quizzes.



The quizzes are for chapters 1 to 4, 5 to 8, 9 to 12, 13 to 16, and 17 to Epilogue.



Answer keys are included.

__________



HATCHET CROSSWORD PUZZLE PACK



Detail and vocabulary based crossword puzzles for the novel Hatchet by Gary Paulsen.



This is a fantastic addition to your novel study.



Works great as an activity to encourage students to read closely. Also great as an open book pop quiz.



There are five puzzles one each for;



Chapters 1 to 4

Chapters 5 to 8

Chapters 9 to 12

Chapters 13 to 16

Chapters 17 to Epilogue.



The answers to the puzzles are single or multiple word answers.



Answer keys are included.



Combined in May 2016