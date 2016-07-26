Detail based multiple choice quizzes, a test and crossword puzzles for the novel Hatchet by Gary Paulsen.
This is a bundle to two resources available separately;
Hatchet Quiz and Test Pack
Hatchet Crossword Puzzle Pack
HATCHET QUIZ AND TEST PACK
Detail based multiple choice quizzes and a test for the novel Hatchet by Gary Paulsen.
Each quiz has ten multiple choice questions and a four question short summary section.
The final quiz (test) has 20 multiple choice questions, a sequencing section, and a long answer question.
The quizzes are not single answer multiple choice questions. Some of them have more than one answer so they are bit more difficult than usual multiple choice quizzes.
The quizzes are for chapters 1 to 4, 5 to 8, 9 to 12, 13 to 16, and 17 to Epilogue.
Answer keys are included.
__________
HATCHET CROSSWORD PUZZLE PACK
Detail and vocabulary based crossword puzzles for the novel Hatchet by Gary Paulsen.
This is a fantastic addition to your novel study.
Works great as an activity to encourage students to read closely. Also great as an open book pop quiz.
There are five puzzles one each for;
Chapters 1 to 4
Chapters 5 to 8
Chapters 9 to 12
Chapters 13 to 16
Chapters 17 to Epilogue.
The answers to the puzzles are single or multiple word answers.
Answer keys are included.
Combined in May 2016
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Halloween Writing Prompt Pictures and Story Starters (Super Scary)
- (1)
- $6.00
Fantastic Mr. Fox by Roald Dahl Comic Style Workbook
- (1)
- $5.00
Halloween Math Word Problem Task Cards (Super Scary)
- (1)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
- (21)
- $8.45
Othello A Level
- 10 Resources
- $14.09
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Full unit plan: Stories of Ourselves (Cambridge IGCSE)
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
“Business at Eleven” by Toshio Mori MC Reading Comprehension Quiz/Test
- (0)
- $3.00
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23