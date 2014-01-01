Free
Downloaded 78 times
Viewed 775 times
Helen Frankenthaler, her sourced quotes on painting art and her artistic life by the American woman-artist. Frankenthaler's collected quotes give important information to students and older pupils about modern American art in the 1940's and 1950's; Abstract Expressionism. So, her quotes are also meaningful for teachers in art education.
Frankenthaler explains en describes her flat painting art and her famous 'soak&' technique she has initiated as a method to create very flat painting.
She talks in het quotes also about American painters, like the two painting Pollock’s, and she gives moreover essential facts about her personal life as a woman-painter in the art scene of American Abstract Expressionism / the New York School, where she was an artist of the 2nd generation.
The famous art-critic Greenberg attributed her art to Color Field Painting, because of her flat manner of painting.
Helen Frankenthaler influenced in that way also younger American painter artists like Morris Louis and Kenneth Noland.
- editor, Fons Heijnsbroek
Free
Downloaded 78 times
Viewed 775 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 1, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Art and design / Analysing art
- Art and design / Art forms and skills
- Art and design / Art history
- Art and design / Art movements
- Art and design / Artists and artefacts
- Art and design / Elements of art
- Cross-curricular topics / Color
- Design, engineering and technology / General design considerations
- Philosophy and ethics
Other resources by this author
Collage in print art - City pictures & photos of streets, new buildings, constructions, structures..
- (6)
- FREE
Impressionism, in quotes of the famous Impressionist artists - for students, pupils & art teachers
- (3)
- FREE
Pop Art explained by Pop artists Andy Warhol & Roy Lichtenstein - for students pupils, art teachers
- (5)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
Winter Trees - Art Drawing - Line - 2017 update
- (6)
- $2.82
African Art Resources
- 3 Resources
- $5.63
African Art Resource Fact Sheet
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Abstract Art - Project Starter and Inspiration
- (2)
- FREE
DIY Christmas Ornaments | 10 Pack
- (1)
- $4.95
Glasgow Tenement Art Lesson Plan
- (0)
- $2.82
Updated resources
African Art Resources
- 3 Resources
- $5.63
African Art Resource Fact Sheet
- (0)
- $2.82
Art Peer Assessment | Art Critique
- (1)
- $2.82