Helen Frankenthaler, her sourced quotes on painting art and her artistic life by the American woman-artist. Frankenthaler's collected quotes give important information to students and older pupils about modern American art in the 1940's and 1950's; Abstract Expressionism. So, her quotes are also meaningful for teachers in art education.



Frankenthaler explains en describes her flat painting art and her famous 'soak&' technique she has initiated as a method to create very flat painting.

She talks in het quotes also about American painters, like the two painting Pollock’s, and she gives moreover essential facts about her personal life as a woman-painter in the art scene of American Abstract Expressionism / the New York School, where she was an artist of the 2nd generation.

The famous art-critic Greenberg attributed her art to Color Field Painting, because of her flat manner of painting.

Helen Frankenthaler influenced in that way also younger American painter artists like Morris Louis and Kenneth Noland.



- editor, Fons Heijnsbroek