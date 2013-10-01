Free
You've probably heard that something like a third of all kids in the United States are overweight or obese. And you&'ve probably also heard or read about all sorts of possible solutions: getting rid of sugary snacks and sodas in schools, changing the home food environment, proper parenting skills to promote weight loss…
But according a recent study, there’s only really one proven way to help kids lose weight, and that’s by parents losing weight themselves.
Created: Oct 1, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
