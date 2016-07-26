REVIEW QUBES are adorable little paper cubes that provide your Life Science students up to 72 ways to review Heredity! Students use the provided templates to construct paper dice and then use them to play an entertaining, and slightly competitive, review game.

The game can be used by groups of any size, from pairs of students all the way up to an entire class divided into teams.

Three Qubes are included:
1. One “Do Qube” tells the student what they need to “do” to show what they know about the concept.
2. Two “Concept Qubes” present 12 major concepts or key terms.

DO QUBE:
DRAW
DESCRIBE
DEFINE
LIST
QUESTION
WILD CARD

CONCEPT QUBES:
Each Review Qube Game comes with 2 Concept Cubes for a total of 12 major concepts or key terms.

Heredity Qube 1:
GENETICS
MENDEL
ALLELES
DOMINANT & RECESSIVE
PROBABILITY
PUNNETT SQUARE

Heredity Qube 2:
PHENOTYPE
GENOTYPE
GENETIC CODE
MEIOSIS
MAKING PROTEINS
MUTATIONS

This download includes 5 files:
1. Read This First includes product overview, contact information, teacher’s guide, terms of use and image/font credits.
2. PowerPoint document with Review Qube templates for the “Do Qube” and 2 “Concept Qubes”.
3. Printable student instructions
4. Excel spreadsheets with SAMPLE Answer Keys for each Qube (STUDENT ANSWERS WILL VARY) and student answer sheets. Click on the tabs at the bottom to access these sheets.
5. Blank template so you can make your own Review Qubes

Materials Needed for each Group:
1. Copies of Review Qube templates and answer sheets
2. Scissors
3. Tape

Are you ready to roll with Review Qubes?

Aloha,
Carla Brooks
©2016 Science Island

$3.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • 1-READ-FIRST-Heredity-RQ.docx
  • 2-Heredity-Review-Qube-Templates.pdf
  • 3-Heredity-RQ-Answers.xlsx
  • 4-RQ-Student-Instructions-MS.pdf
  • 5-Blank-Review-Qube-Template-MS.pptx
  • Heredity-RQ-PREVIEW.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 26, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Game

docx, 419 KB

1-READ-FIRST-Heredity-RQ

Game

pdf, 492 KB

2-Heredity-Review-Qube-Templates

Game

xlsx, 47 KB

3-Heredity-RQ-Answers

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades