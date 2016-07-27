Free
Students apply engineering and design principles to build a hermit crab habitat. This project, developed by Allen Distinguished Educator, Ashley Greenway, integrates life science, business/marketing, and engineering concepts and meets learning standards in speaking and listening, writing, math, and next generation science.
SUBJECTS:
• Life Science – Basic needs of animals
• Business – Marketing
• Engineering – Engineering design process
OUTCOMES:
Students will be able to:
• Identify basic needs of animals.
• Work collaboratively to identify and document real world problems.
• Create a professional presentation that considers the three C’s (cost, customer, and competition) of product design.
• Give design feedback to their peers.
• Modify their proposals according to peer feedback.
ACADEMIC STANDARDS:
• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.1.1
• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.1.3
• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.1.4
• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.1.5
• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.W.1.2
• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.W.1.5
• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.W.1.8
• CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.1.MD.A.1
• CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.1.MD.C.4
• CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.1.OAA.1
• CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.1.NBT.A.1
• CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.1.NBT.B.3
• K-2-ETS1-1
• K-2-ETS1-3
