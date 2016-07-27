Students apply engineering and design principles to build a hermit crab habitat. This project, developed by Allen Distinguished Educator, Ashley Greenway, integrates life science, business/marketing, and engineering concepts and meets learning standards in speaking and listening, writing, math, and next generation science.



SUBJECTS:



• Life Science – Basic needs of animals

• Business – Marketing

• Engineering – Engineering design process



OUTCOMES:



Students will be able to:

• Identify basic needs of animals.

• Work collaboratively to identify and document real world problems.

• Create a professional presentation that considers the three C’s (cost, customer, and competition) of product design.

• Give design feedback to their peers.

• Modify their proposals according to peer feedback.



ACADEMIC STANDARDS:



• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.1.1

• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.1.3

• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.1.4

• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.1.5

• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.W.1.2

• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.W.1.5

• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.W.1.8

• CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.1.MD.A.1

• CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.1.MD.C.4

• CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.1.OAA.1

• CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.1.NBT.A.1

• CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.1.NBT.B.3

• K-2-ETS1-1

• K-2-ETS1-3