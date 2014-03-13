In this video from the BBC we are on Vancouver Island. As the waters around the Island begin to cool, the last of this year's baby herrings are feeding on plankton. Still too deep to be in danger from most predators, some of the diving birds have noticed their presence. A combination of tactics and teamwork between numerous predators, forces the herring into a defensive ball and moves them ever closer to the surface. The herring are gradually broken up into smaller and smaller groups and picked off from above and below by the growing number of predators.