Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 211 times
Thermodynamics, Part 21
ExamFear Video Presentation: In this video we look at Hess law of constant summation.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 211 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Dec 19, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
ExamFear
Dalton's Atomic Theory
Atoms, Part 2ExamFear Video Presentation: In this video we look at Dalton's Atomic Theory and the limitations of the theory.
- (1)
- FREE
ExamFear
Haloalkanes: Nucleophilic Substitution reaction
An ExamFear video tutorial: Chemistry Haloalkanes & Haloarenes part 17 (Nucleophilic Substitution reaction)
- (1)
- FREE
ExamFear
Limitation of Mean, Median and Mode
Higher Statistics, Part 5ExamFear Video Presentation: In this video we look at the limitations of the mean, median and mode.
- (0)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
sciencecorner
KS3 Physics - Electricity Resource Pack, Ciruits, Current, Voltage, Electric Components
**This resource has been recommended by the TES Resource Team** *UPDATED AUGUST 2017* Added a crossword puzzle with answers. This resource pack wil...
- (52)
- $7.04
KS261
OCR F321 and F322(OLD) revision aid
OCR F321 and F322 Please comment!! revision summary and exam questions Covers both units with a double page on each modual and exam questions and k...
- (25)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
Chemistry_Resources
AQA A-level Chemistry Required Practicals Workbooks Bundle
Superb value. All you need to teach or for students to self-study for the required practicals questions. Excellent preparation for paper 3. Now in ...
- 4 Resources
- $7.04
New resources
cat9lowe
AQA Combined science C5 Energy changes revision sheets
A resource that I am currently developing for my higher paper students for the C5 Energy changes unit of AQA Combined Science. Each document contai...
- (1)
- FREE
WhiteboardWoes
CC1a States of Matter - Lesson 3
Lesson for the new Edexcel 9-1 Combined Science GCSE looking at topic CC1 - States of Matter. This lesson includes: practical activity looking at c...
- (1)
- FREE
MaChemGuy
MaChemGuy Video Index for A level Chemistry
Takes you to a Google Doc which has contains the links to all of my YouTube videos (450 and counting). I teach the OCR A specification so the video...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Chemistry_Resources
AS Chemistry Practical Book (L6th pracs 1-6) 3rd Edition - Questions, Pupil Mark Scheme and Extras
3rd edition of my hugely popular practical handbook. Now so big it has been split into AS and A2 topics. This book contains questions on AQA requir...
- (0)
- $5.63
amcooke
AQA Trilogy / Chemistry – Bond Energy Calculations
The fourth lesson in a series of 4 for the C5 topic – Bond energies are discussed and the combustion of methane is used to take pupils through the ...
- (0)
- $3.52
TES PICKS
amycooke93
GCSE Edexcel combined science chemistry paper 2 revision questions
6 pages of revision questions for the following topics in chemistry paper 2 (combined science paper 4) Groups in the periodic table Rates of reacti...
- (1)
- 10% off$2.82$2.54