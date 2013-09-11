Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 454 times
Exam Solutions - Histograms - Edexcel Statistics S1 January 2012 Q1b
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 454 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 11, 2013
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
examsolutions
Arithmetic Series Example : ExamSolutions
This video from ExamSolutions looks at an example of an arithmetic series: C1 Edexcel January 2012 Q9a
- (1)
- FREE
examsolutions
S1 Revision : Sxy, Sxx
Video solution to S1 Edexcel June 2012 Q3(c).
- (0)
- FREE
examsolutions
Permutations with restrictions - letters/items stay together
Permutations exam question. You are shown how to handle questions where letters or items have to stay together. To see the full index of tutorials ...
- (2)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
SALE
emmakate22
Reasoning for Year 2 KS1 assessment/interim
Year 2 KS1 Reasoning tasks differentiated LA/MA/HA Good for evidence and assessment/ greater depth Enjoy.
- (0)
- 10% off$2.82$2.54
SALE
erylands
year 6 maths mastery pack - every objective
YEAR 6 MASTERY MATHS COVERS EVERY OBJECTIVE IN THE NATIONAL CURRICULUM WITH: CONCRETE, PICTORIAL, ABSTRACT, FLUENCY, REASONING AND PROBLEM SOLVING ...
- (8)
- 10% off$8.45$7.61
ajf43
Statistics: (S1) Probability Distribution Functions (PDF / CDF) + Questions
This is a whole lesson on Probability Distribution Functions (PDF). 19 slides + exam questions and mark scheme. Starter - a quick reminder to findi...
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
jonesk5
Functional skills of GCSE maths scattergraphs workbook
Workbook to cover many aspects of scatter graphs.
- (1)
- $2.82
Joki81
GCSE Maths - Assessment for Learning Checklist - Topic focussed
GCSE Maths - Assessment for Learning Checklist - Topic focussed This is an assessment for learning grid/checklist for each topic on the new Maths G...
- (1)
- FREE
wordswithlarry
Edu-poster
Poster 1: Edu-posters with a famous quote and original artwork.
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
RUN DMC
A Level Mathematics PowerPoint (2017)
A set of PowerPoint files for each topic in the (Edexcel) A level Mathematics course. The files contain fully editable teaching notes with animatio...
- (0)
- $7.04
jwmcrobert
IB Maths Studies SL - Topic 4 - Statistical Applications - Notes
Handwritten Maths Studies notes that I wrote for my students: - Correlation/regression - Chi-squared testing - Normal Distribution
- (2)
- $2.82
jwmcrobert
IB Maths SL - Topic 5 Statistics - Notes
Handwritten notes on topic 5 that I did for my IB students: 5.1 - Basics 5.2 - Averages/Dispersion 5.3 - Cumulative Frequency 5.4 - Correlation 5.5...
- (1)
- $2.82