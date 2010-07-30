Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 199 times
Viewed 711 times
PowerPoint slide showing different music listening equipment in different eras.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 199 times
Viewed 711 times
Other resources by this author
rhawkes
GCSE Speaking Tasks
Collection of classroom activities (plus explanations & examples in Spanish) to develop speaking skills, in particular fluency, pronunciation and s...
- (65)
- FREE
rhawkes
French Classroom Display
Inspired by a visit to Judgemeadow school in Leicester, we've been re-vamping our classroom display resources. These are the French ones. The &'goo...
- (58)
- FREE
TES PICKS
rhawkes
German Word Order - set of activities
Reference guide and 3 worksheets to practise German word order. Author: Morag Walker, Comberton Village College
- (31)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
Vicky9bp
Unit 1 Everyday life at home and school (Section B) - Edexcel International GCSE (9-1) Spanish
This resource includes a 90 slide ppt presentation I prepared to teach the new Edexcel International GCSE 9-1 for my Year 4 group. As the textbook ...
- (0)
- $7.04
kessia
Me gustas tú
A lesson around the song 'Me Gustas tú' by Manu Chao to teach 'gustar' rules and reading/listening skills.
- (11)
- $6.34
wrightcv
GCSE Spanish: Grammar Revision Book
This 120 page document covers all the key Spanish verb tenses required at GCSE level, including some higher level tenses and grammatical structures...
- (0)
- $4.93
New resources
juliablock
Ropa de celebridades
This is aimed at students who have just started learning clothes with descriptions in Spanish. It is a reading and writing exercise in which studen...
- (1)
- FREE
deutschelehrerin
Mira 1 Module 5 Vocabulary Matching Exercises
These simple yet versatile matching exercises are made from the vocabulary used in module 5 of Mira 1. They can be used as starters, extensions, pl...
- (1)
- FREE
scout1984
Viva 1 knowledge maps
Year 7 Spanish pupils. Can be used to support during lessons or for revision.
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
wrightcv
GCSE Spanish: Grammar Revision Book
This 120 page document covers all the key Spanish verb tenses required at GCSE level, including some higher level tenses and grammatical structures...
- (0)
- $4.93
Vicky9bp
Unit 1 Everyday life at home and school (Section B) - Edexcel International GCSE (9-1) Spanish
This resource includes a 90 slide ppt presentation I prepared to teach the new Edexcel International GCSE 9-1 for my Year 4 group. As the textbook ...
- (0)
- $7.04
Vicky9bp
Mira 3 - Unit 4.4 Me gustan los idiomas
A lesson based on the Mira 3 (rojo) textbook, “Me gustan los idiomas” topic.
- (0)
- $4.93