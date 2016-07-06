Need reading material in social studies?This humorous historical fiction shares the custom of the 18th century of wealthy women wearing very towering hairstyles. Women wore hair about 3 ft. tall and this caused lots of problems.With sugar water and beef tallow used to keep the hair in place, bugs and mice were attracted to the hair. Mrs. Paddington and the Silver Mousetrap Shoppe, is about a woman who makes a trip to a special jewelry store in London, England, to purchase sterling silver mousetraps to prevent any embarrassing moments at the upcoming Moonlight Ball. Wouldn't you just be mortified if a MOUSE jumped out of YOUR hair into a fancy teacup or scurried down your back as you were dancing at the ball? Can be used as a listening activity. Comprehension and extension activities(writing in the content) are included:
Additional pieces of trivia:
1. Door entrances had to be lengthened to accommodate such high hairstyles.
2. Carriages couldn't accommodate the high hairdos, so some women stuck their head outside the carriage window!
3. Taking hours to create, women went weeks without washing their hair.
4.Some slept in a sitting up position to keep from flattening their hairdos!
5. Back scratchers were an accessory to help with the itching issue and often kept on belts.
This story uses fiction and historical facts.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 6, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Women Trailblazers: Aida de Acosta(First Woman to Pilot a Powered Aircraft)
- (0)
- $3.00
The 2018 Global Games: Everything has a History, even Football(Soccer)!
- (0)
- $3.50
State of the Union Address( A History-Webquest)
- (0)
- $3.75
Popular paid resources
Power and Conflict Poetry Comprehension Activity Booklets Bundle!
- 15 Resources
- $8.45
Ozymandias Comprehension Activities Booklet!
- (0)
- $2.82
Ozymandias - Percy Bysshe Shelley - Bundle!
- 4 Resources
- $5.63
New resources
St George Reading Comprehension
- (1)
- FREE
KS2 Mayan Civilization Resources: Creative Cross-Curricula Topic Pack Bonus Edition
- 9 Resources
- $11.27
KS2 English KS2 Literacy: Boys Writing Bundle - Engage and Inspire KS2 Boys to Write & Learn
- 19 Resources
- $22.53
Updated resources
Power and Conflict Poetry Comprehension Activity Booklets Bundle!
- 15 Resources
- $8.45
Sats Comprehension KS2
- (0)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
Ozymandias Comprehension Activities Booklet!
- (0)
- $2.82