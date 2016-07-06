Need reading material in social studies?This humorous historical fiction shares the custom of the 18th century of wealthy women wearing very towering hairstyles. Women wore hair about 3 ft. tall and this caused lots of problems.With sugar water and beef tallow used to keep the hair in place, bugs and mice were attracted to the hair. Mrs. Paddington and the Silver Mousetrap Shoppe, is about a woman who makes a trip to a special jewelry store in London, England, to purchase sterling silver mousetraps to prevent any embarrassing moments at the upcoming Moonlight Ball. Wouldn't you just be mortified if a MOUSE jumped out of YOUR hair into a fancy teacup or scurried down your back as you were dancing at the ball? Can be used as a listening activity. Comprehension and extension activities(writing in the content) are included:



Additional pieces of trivia:

1. Door entrances had to be lengthened to accommodate such high hairstyles.

2. Carriages couldn't accommodate the high hairdos, so some women stuck their head outside the carriage window!

3. Taking hours to create, women went weeks without washing their hair.

4.Some slept in a sitting up position to keep from flattening their hairdos!

5. Back scratchers were an accessory to help with the itching issue and often kept on belts.



This story uses fiction and historical facts.