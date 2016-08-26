History: Social and Global Issues- Create a poem Assignment



Writing a Poem of Social Conscience



Generate a list of social, political, global or moral issues or situations that you would like to see changed. These might include questions about war and peace, issues related to racism, sexism, ageism, poverty, homelessness, human rights, environmental issues and general injustices suffered by humanity.



How do poets transform their feelings of anger and frustration about social issues into poetry? Here are some examples.





Poetry Exercise #1 Due: _____________________



Review the list of social/political issues created earlier and focus on one.

Try to answer the following questions:

• What do you want the ultimate message of your poem to be?

• Who is the intended audience for your poem?

• What aspects of this issue would you like to change?

• Why do you feel strongly about this issue? What feelings does this issue evoke in you?



Once these questions are made clear, you can use some of the following techniques to craft your poem:



• Sketch in words a scene that portrays the human side of this issue. Look back at “Sneaker Still-Life,” “Miss Rosie,” and incident.

• Select sense images and similes or fragments of conversation that help make the subject of your poem less abstract.

• Consider ironic aspects of the scene that might add poignancy to your subject.

(Look back at “The man He Killed” by Thomas Hardy, where the narrator imagines sitting down to tea with a man who, in another context, is his enemy.)



Try to draft a poem focusing on one image or one event relating to the issue you have developed in your notes. Read your drafts in small groups, providing feedback on ways to strengthen the poem.



Poetry Exercise #2 Due: ___________________



Think about an image (such as a little boy under an army blanket) or a symbol (such as a caged bird) and develop it to represent a social or global issue. Try to sustain the metaphor throughout the entire poem.



Poetry/Songwriting Exercise #3 Due: ___________________



Focus on an issue that disturbs you. Consider the options of writing satire, spirituals, folk ballads, rap, blues, soul, or other contemporary forms of songs. You might borrow images, language styles, rhythms, or even a melody from a particular song or genre of music. Write a draft first. Attempt to establish a consistent rhyme scheme or rhythm. If possible. Sing the words to yourself, and see how word choice and rhythm might be adjusted to follow your melody or beat more closely. Revise lyrics as needed. You might sing to a friend or tape it and play it for the class.