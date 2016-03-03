A resource for GCSE students teaching them how to answer the History Source Paper GCSE questions. This Power point Presentation is about The Suffragettes, however you can use the structure for any topic.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Exam-skills.pptx

About this resource

Info

Created: Mar 3, 2016

Revision

pptx, 8 MB

Exam-skills

Report a problem

Categories & Grades