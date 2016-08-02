160 Questions -- a comprehensive assessment -- of the 3-hour movie Hitler: The Rise of Evil.



Students will pay better attention to the movie when they know they will be tested on it after viewing. Alternately, these questions are set up so that you can use them as during-viewing worksheets if you prefer.



With that in mind, there are detailed annotations on many "false" answers and some "true" answers -- the better to assist you in going over the questions / conducting class discussions.



What These Hitler the Rise of Evil Worksheets Include



To make using the worksheets very easy, the questions are divided into four files that cover different phases of the movie. This will allow you to show the movie over several class periods and assess students as you go along.



* 68 Questions (38 True/False and 30 Multiple Choice) cover the first 56 minutes.

* 38 Questions (23 True/False and 15 Multiple Choice) cover from 52:00 to 1:47:00 of the film.

* 27 Questions (15 True/False and 12 Multiple Choice) cover from 1:47:00 to 2:25:00

* 27 Questions (18 True/False and 9 Multiple Choice) cover from 2:25:00 to the end of the film.



There are 160 questions in all.

That means that you have plenty to choose from if you would prefer to administer your students shorter tests, or if you would like to make several versions of tests.



Another convenience feature for you is a variety of different formats:



You will receive an Examview testbank .bnk file, an Examview test .tst file, and an .rtf file that you can open in a word processing program. Thus you will find it easy to print out worksheets if you wish, or use the files electronically with Examview or CPS if that suits your teaching style better. The .bnk files can be combined together in any combination if you wish to make longer tests, for example, a master test covering the entire movie.



These questions are perfect for assessing how well students paid attention to the movie, and they can also be used as a springboard to preview important points in the movie or to discuss it with the class afterwards. You can have students take notes during the movie and use them with these questions afterwards, or require them to do the questions from memory only.