160 Questions -- a comprehensive assessment -- of the 3-hour movie Hitler: The Rise of Evil.
Students will pay better attention to the movie when they know they will be tested on it after viewing. Alternately, these questions are set up so that you can use them as during-viewing worksheets if you prefer.
Teacher convenience is a hallmark of my products.
With that in mind, there are detailed annotations on many "false" answers and some "true" answers -- the better to assist you in going over the questions / conducting class discussions.
What These Hitler the Rise of Evil Worksheets Include
To make using the worksheets very easy, the questions are divided into four files that cover different phases of the movie. This will allow you to show the movie over several class periods and assess students as you go along.
* 68 Questions (38 True/False and 30 Multiple Choice) cover the first 56 minutes.
* 38 Questions (23 True/False and 15 Multiple Choice) cover from 52:00 to 1:47:00 of the film.
* 27 Questions (15 True/False and 12 Multiple Choice) cover from 1:47:00 to 2:25:00
* 27 Questions (18 True/False and 9 Multiple Choice) cover from 2:25:00 to the end of the film.
There are 160 questions in all.
That means that you have plenty to choose from if you would prefer to administer your students shorter tests, or if you would like to make several versions of tests.
Another convenience feature for you is a variety of different formats:
You will receive an Examview testbank .bnk file, an Examview test .tst file, and an .rtf file that you can open in a word processing program. Thus you will find it easy to print out worksheets if you wish, or use the files electronically with Examview or CPS if that suits your teaching style better. The .bnk files can be combined together in any combination if you wish to make longer tests, for example, a master test covering the entire movie.
However you choose to use the questions, you shouldn't be in the position of having to re-type them!
These questions are perfect for assessing how well students paid attention to the movie, and they can also be used as a springboard to preview important points in the movie or to discuss it with the class afterwards. You can have students take notes during the movie and use them with these questions afterwards, or require them to do the questions from memory only.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 2, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Citizenship / Community, identity and diversity
- Citizenship / Democracy and government
- Citizenship / Rights and responsibilites
- Citizenship / Rules, laws and justice
- Government and politics / People and politics
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day)
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / First World War
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Interwar years (1918-1939)
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Monarchs and world leaders
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Suffrage and civil rights
