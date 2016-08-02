These Hitler: The Rise of Evil worksheets are designed to be used by students as they watch the film. Students will pay better attention to the movie and will focus in on important details as they solve the problems included in the activity.
USING THESE HITLER THE RISE OF EVIL MOVIE WORKSHEETS
The approach here is cloze, also known as fill-ins:
Key statements from the film's script are included on a worksheet, with important words or phrases blocked out. Students are to fill in the missing words or phrases as they watch the film. I have used these worksheets with my classes and have found them to be highly successful at helping students follow the movie better and feel accountable for the class time spent on the movie.
Students stay on task more when they feel accountable. As every teacher knows, some students treat an instructional movie as though it were free time. These worksheets will help discourage that notion.
The worksheet is several pages long and has 70 cloze (fill-in-the-blank) problems to be solved while students watch the 3 hour-long film.
The problems to be solved often guide students to historically significant items, helping them to gain a better understanding of the importance and context of terms such as:
Communist, Versailles, Fuhrer, Munich, putsch, swastika, Reichstag, chancellor... and many more!
Teacher convenience is a hallmark of my products!
Accordingly, I have organized student materials and teacher materials in several ways so that you have a variety of options.
Student Materials: Two worksheet versions are provided for your convenience:
1) Re-usable. Make one class set and use it with multiple groups over multiple years. Save on paper, ink, and the hassle of making printouts!
2) Consumable. If you prefer to let students write directly on the worksheets, use this version!
Teacher Materials: Two answer keys are provided to you:
1) Answers provided in context for use in class discussions of the material. This answer key includes timestamps of when each key statement occurs during the movie. This answer key is probably the more convenient one if you have students use the consumable worksheets.
2) A more traditional linear answer key to make correcting student work simpler. This answer key is probably more convenient if you have students use the re-usable worksheets.
