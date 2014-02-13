UCL Global Health

A Diagonal Approach

In this video from University College London we hear from Jolene Skordis-Worrall, a Health Economics lecturer with over 10 years experience studying patient behaviour, health systems financing and medical poverty, discussing a diagonal approach to HIV/STDs in developing countries.

Created: Feb 13, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

