Engaging story creation activity for K5-2nd grade using real animal and hobby farm pictures. Matched to the Grade 1 common core standards for English and Language Arts.
Could also be used in a World Language classroom during an animals unit!
Start out with a SMART presentation as a whole class. Meet Stompy the Sheep, meet the Authors of the Series and build a story together. The presentation also includes 5 book page templates and on each page students can choose from 2 real photos of Stompy and the teacher can write the story line down on the provided lines.
As an extension activity have the students become authors of their own Stompy the Sheep book using the pre-made PDF Template.
Included in Zip File:
1. SMART Presentation
2. Book Template PDF (Includes a lesson direction sheet)
