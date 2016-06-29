Everything students always wanted to know (or not) about the great Longhorn state! Students won't know all the answers but, as with all crosswords, many clues will be revealed as students work. Makes a great research project!
Sample clues:
3. Famous Texas actor: Tommy
___ Jones (LEE)
4. Famous Texas actress: ___
Crawford (JOAN)
9. State pepper (JALAPENO)
10. Famous Texas TV
newscaster: Dan ___ (RATHER)
16. Famous Texas golfer: ___
Hogan (BEN)
24. State musical instrument (GUITAR)
14. Texas, our Texas! All ___ the
mighty state! (state song
lyrics) (HAIL)
Fun puzzle!
