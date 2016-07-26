This pack contains two visual social stories to help children with autism through the challenges of the holiday season. One story is about Winter Break and the other story is about how to say Thank You.

This pack also contains 4 holiday themed visual questions with picture response options. There is also a two page activity with questions about Santa that have visual response options. These are great to use for students who have lower verbal abilities or benefit from the use of visual!

Created: Jul 26, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

