This pack contains two visual social stories to help children with autism through the challenges of the holiday season. One story is about Winter Break and the other story is about how to say Thank You.
This pack also contains 4 holiday themed visual questions with picture response options. There is also a two page activity with questions about Santa that have visual response options. These are great to use for students who have lower verbal abilities or benefit from the use of visual!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
