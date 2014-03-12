In this video from the BBC we travel to Herefordshire, an idyllic part of England that has been the inspiration for many authors and artists. The Golden Valley was CSLewis' real life Narnia.

Sanjida O&'Connell comes across a swarm of honey bees gathered on a gravestone. They are deciding on a new location for a hive. Theyé';ve probably sent out scouts to have a look around and the group is in the process of deciding where that's going to be. Even as she watches the bees are on the move, so she leaves them to it.