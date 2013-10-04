Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 33 times
Viewed 139 times
If a little honey drizzled on a piece of home-made toast or into a cup of tea is how you like to start the day, you’re not alone.
One drawback to honey, though, is that after sitting too long on the shelf, it crystallizes and that soft, amber liquid turns to a hard, gooey mass.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 33 times
Viewed 139 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 4, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
AMomentOfScience
Sir Fleming, Penicillium & History of Antibiotics
When you take an aspirin, a decongestant, or a muscle relaxant, the drug you’re taking was probably made by a chemist combining a specific mixture ...
- (1)
- FREE
TES PICKS
AMomentOfScience
Compass - Making your own
Let’s say you’re in the Atlantic ocean sailing, and your ship goes down, all you have is a magnetic bar. How do you get home safe!? Lucky for you, ...
- (1)
- FREE
AMomentOfScience
Nylon - From Lab to Clothing
In 1927, the Du Pont chemical company invited chemist Wallace Carothers to lead a research team to invent a new synthetic material. Carothers wante...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
hephelumps
AQA Trilogy revision bundle all papers 1-6
Revision resources for the entire AQA trilogy course
- 6 Resources
- $28.17
BUNDLE
pkScienceAndMaths
AQA - 2018 predicted papers - DISCOUNT BUNDLE
The lack of practice papers is a massive problem and since the practice are easily found on the internet I wrote papers in the new style so I could...
- 8 Resources
- $9.86
fosterpaul
Science End of Year Quiz 2017
End of Year quiz for use within Science lessons towards the end of term. There are 17 Quiz rounds to choose from (I usually have the folder open on...
- (13)
- $4.23
New resources
Dobby1303
Atomic Structure worksheet
Differentiated worksheet for working out the atomic structure of Hydrogen to Calcium. Includes 4 levels of difficulty: Names only provided Names an...
- (1)
- FREE
AmyLouise-22
AQA Synergy Combined Unit 1 Revision Worksheets
AQA synergy combined science - worksheets link directly to specification. Complete unit 1 revision resource.
- (1)
- $5.63
K22ryw
KS3 6 Mark Questions
Attached is a set of 6 mark questions that cover the year 7 and 8 science topics. I have developed these questions for KS3 so that students can pra...
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
BUNDLE
chalky1234567
NEW 300 AQA 1-9 GCSE Science 6 Mark Questions & Activities with Mark Schemes
This is a set of 300 questions that cover the topics included in the AQA Science GCSE 2015 specification. All the questions come with a a mark sche...
- 3 Resources
- $16.90
yatess79
AQA 9-1 Paper 1 Key Recall Questions
A series of questions to test recall for all topics on the AQA Trilogy Paper 1 for Biology, Chemistry, and Physics. Questions come in blocks of 10,...
- (0)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
hephelumps
AQA Trilogy revision bundle all papers 1-6
Revision resources for the entire AQA trilogy course
- 6 Resources
- $28.17