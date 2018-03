I used this as a review quiz after watching the Horizon Film: Mystery of Easter Island (available on youtube). It contains 21 questions specifically about the movie followed by 4 questions from our introduction to Environmental Science - Topics: Renewable vs Nonrenewable resources, Tragedy of the Commons, Sustainability, Difference between Environmental Science and Ecology and Environmentalism, and Ecological Footprints.



Full answer key included as a separate word document for ease of grading. 25 questions total on 2 pages. Some short answer some more in depth. ALSO contains a second copy of the answer key with suggested point values for each question.