Instructions and printables to make 8 file folder activities to learn about common household items! Work on sorting, non-identifcal matching, discrimination, function, and feature - all with a life skills twist! Each file folder task addresses different areas of the house and the items utilized in that area! Great to work on essential vocabulary! This is great for one on one work time, centers, or 2-3 person cooperative small group.
File folder activities are great because they are hands-on and easy to store! You could also use these as cut and paste activities to target fine motor skills!
File folder activities included are:
- Clothes you Fold vs. Clothes you Hang
- Food in the Fridge vs. Food in the Cabinet
- Kitchen Items vs. Living Room Items
- Bedroom Items vs. Bathroom Items
- Laundry Items vs. Toys
- Furniture vs. Appliances
- Small Household Items vs. Large Household Items
- Thins you Clean with vs. Things you Cook with
US Standards addressed:
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.K.5.A
Sort common objects into categories (e.g., shapes, foods) to gain a sense of the concepts the categories represent.
CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.MD.A.1
Describe measurable attributes of objects, such as length or weight. Describe several measurable attributes of a single object.
Instructions for setup are included. Each file folder activity is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
