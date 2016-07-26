These unit has everything you need to teach new thematic vocabulary regarding household concepts in an effective way! This packet contains easy to understand resources for the following household themes: cleaning & laundry, bathroom, kitchen, kitchen utensils, bedroom, and living room. This is a functional set of vocabulary appropriate for a wide range of ages!



Each section contains the same format of materials. When the format stays the same and only the content changes - students with special needs are often able to learn more quickly!





Each section includes:

- Vocabulary Page

- Matching Pages (Match to Picture and Match to Word)

- Individualized Visual Data Sheet for Expressive or Receptive Language Data

- Spelling Worksheets (hands-on, velcro tasks)

- Writing Worksheets

- Tracing Worksheets



All activities are structured, visual, and created to be utilized with multiple types of learners! Over 70 activities included!