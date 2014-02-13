UCL Global Health

In this video from University College London Martin McKee discusses how austerity is damaging health in Europe.

Martin (@martinmckee) manages the largest research team working on the challenges to health and health systems in the countries of central and eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union, co-directing the European Centre on Health of Societies in Transition (ECOHOST), a WHO Collaborating Centre.

Free

Go to filesSave for later

About this resource

Info

Created: Feb 13, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades