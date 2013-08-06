Free
This Bozeman Science video covers:
-common characteristics of all life
-how DNA is used to make proteins which in turn make us
-genes as bits of DNA that make specific proteins
Created: Aug 6, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
